NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) has dropped by -0.46 compared to previous close of 17.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) by analysts is $21.91, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for NEO is 122.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.47% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of NEO was 1.13M shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stock saw a decrease of -1.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.37% for NEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.07% for the last 200 days.

NEO Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.85. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 87.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.55 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.70. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.97. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.