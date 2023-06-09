NCR Corporation (NCR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NCR is at 1.65.

The average price suggested by analysts for NCR is $31.88, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for NCR is 132.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.71% of that float. The average trading volume for NCR on June 09, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

NCR) stock’s latest price update

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR)’s stock price has soared by 0.20 in relation to previous closing price of 24.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/16/22 that NCR Opts to Split in Two Rather Than Sell Itself. The Stock Plummets.

NCR’s Market Performance

NCR Corporation (NCR) has seen a 3.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.20% gain in the past month and a 5.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for NCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for NCR’s stock, with a 4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

NCR Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.13. In addition, NCR Corporation saw 6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 255,309 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Nov 11. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 2,918,047 shares of NCR Corporation, valued at $5,861,291 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of NCR Corporation, purchase 287,808 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 2,683,288 shares at $6,338,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NCR Corporation (NCR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.