Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NGS is at 1.33.

The public float for NGS is 11.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for NGS on June 09, 2023 was 65.50K shares.

NGS) stock’s latest price update

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE: NGS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.09 compared to its previous closing price of 11.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NGS’s Market Performance

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) has experienced a 5.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.18% drop in the past month, and a -5.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for NGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for NGS’s stock, with a -4.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on August 07th of the previous year 2019.

NGS Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGS rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. saw -9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGS starting from Beyer Leslie Ann, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Dec 01. After this action, Beyer Leslie Ann now owns 8,148 shares of Natural Gas Services Group Inc., valued at $33,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.74 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. stands at -0.67. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.