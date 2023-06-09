Natera Inc. (NTRA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NTRA is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTRA is $74.53, which is $24.97 above than the current price. The public float for NTRA is 104.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. The average trading volume of NTRA on June 09, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

NTRA) stock’s latest price update

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.49relation to previous closing price of 49.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NTRA’s Market Performance

NTRA’s stock has fallen by -0.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.89% and a quarterly drop of -15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Natera Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.14% for NTRA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $76 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

NTRA Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.77. In addition, Natera Inc. saw 21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Sheena Jonathan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $54.06 back on May 10. After this action, Sheena Jonathan now owns 519,746 shares of Natera Inc., valued at $270,319 using the latest closing price.

Brophy Michael Burkes, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Natera Inc., sale 949 shares at $54.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Brophy Michael Burkes is holding 67,197 shares at $52,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.83 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc. stands at -66.79. The total capital return value is set at -48.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -101.00, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc. (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Natera Inc. (NTRA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.