Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MFG is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MFG is $3.53, which is $0.37 above the current price. The public float for MFG is 11.44B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFG on June 09, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

MFG) stock’s latest price update

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG)’s stock price has soared by 0.17 in relation to previous closing price of 3.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Mizuho Americas to Acquire Placement Agent Capstone Partners

MFG’s Market Performance

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has experienced a -0.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.85% rise in the past month, and a -1.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for MFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for MFG’s stock, with a 12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFG Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFG starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 64,745 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Nov 25. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 3,093,750 shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., valued at $651,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.