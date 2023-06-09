Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.11 in comparison to its previous close of 12.52, however, the company has experienced a 6.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/11/22 that Avocado Prices Went Up But Mission Produce Stock Is Crashing. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) Right Now?

The public float for AVO is 40.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of AVO on June 09, 2023 was 117.55K shares.

AVO’s Market Performance

AVO stock saw an increase of 6.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.66% and a quarterly increase of 31.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Mission Produce Inc. (AVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.35% for AVO’s stock, with a 2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

AVO Trading at 17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +15.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVO rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.25. In addition, Mission Produce Inc. saw 17.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVO starting from Wiesner Juan R, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $11.04 back on Apr 13. After this action, Wiesner Juan R now owns 1,185,385 shares of Mission Produce Inc., valued at $441,468 using the latest closing price.

Wiesner Juan R, the Dir, S. America Ops of Mission Produce Inc., sale 4,679 shares at $10.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Wiesner Juan R is holding 1,225,385 shares at $51,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVO

Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.