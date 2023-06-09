Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MIRM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) has gone up by 11.26% for the week, with a 10.37% rise in the past month and a 23.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.85% for MIRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.23% for MIRM’s stock, with a 27.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MIRM is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) is $51.38, which is $22.33 above the current market price. The public float for MIRM is 35.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.91% of that float. On June 09, 2023, MIRM’s average trading volume was 518.36K shares.

MIRM) stock’s latest price update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.70 in comparison to its previous close of 28.57, however, the company has experienced a 11.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIRM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MIRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIRM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $38 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2022.

MIRM Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRM rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.74. In addition, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 48.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRM starting from GREY MICHAEL G, who sale 14,608 shares at the price of $28.00 back on May 03. After this action, GREY MICHAEL G now owns 0 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $409,024 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 93,770 shares at $19.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 1,621,118 shares at $1,846,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-170.28 for the present operating margin

+83.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -48.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.65. Equity return is now at value -91.80, with -38.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.09. Total debt to assets is 40.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.