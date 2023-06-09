MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDXG is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) is $10.63, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for MDXG is 108.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On June 09, 2023, MDXG’s average trading volume was 615.18K shares.

MDXG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) has decreased by -2.42 when compared to last closing price of 5.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has experienced a -2.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.05% drop in the past month, and a 41.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for MDXG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.61% for MDXG stock, with a simple moving average of 51.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

MDXG Trading at 21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw 102.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Stein Robert Benjamin, who sale 10,365 shares at the price of $5.95 back on May 16. After this action, Stein Robert Benjamin now owns 317,803 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $61,627 using the latest closing price.

Stein Robert Benjamin, the President, Regenerative Med. of MiMedx Group Inc., sale 3,607 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Stein Robert Benjamin is holding 328,168 shares at $22,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.32 for the present operating margin

+81.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at -18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.35. Equity return is now at value 181.70, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.