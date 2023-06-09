MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 12.55. However, the company has seen a -0.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is $18.19, which is $5.08 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 97.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAG on June 09, 2023 was 623.17K shares.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG stock saw an increase of -0.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.57% and a quarterly increase of 12.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.58% for MAG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.43% for the last 200 days.

MAG Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -20.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.