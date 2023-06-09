LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is 4.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LXU is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LXU is 56.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On June 09, 2023, LXU’s average trading volume was 839.62K shares.

LXU) stock’s latest price update

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU)’s stock price has soared by 0.96 in relation to previous closing price of 10.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

LXU’s Market Performance

LXU’s stock has risen by 9.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.84% and a quarterly drop of -18.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for LSB Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.87% for LXU’s stock, with a -18.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

LXU Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, LSB Industries Inc. saw -21.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from LSB Funding LLC, who sale 15,977,500 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, LSB Funding LLC now owns 1,672,500 shares of LSB Industries Inc., valued at $207,608,440 using the latest closing price.

LSB Funding LLC, the 10% Owner of LSB Industries Inc., sale 600,000 shares at $12.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that LSB Funding LLC is holding 17,650,000 shares at $7,390,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.26 for the present operating margin

+38.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSB Industries Inc. stands at +25.55. The total capital return value is set at 26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.64. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on LSB Industries Inc. (LXU), the company’s capital structure generated 145.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.27. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.