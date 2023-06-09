Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LXEH is 2.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of LXEH was 1.06M shares.

LXEH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) has jumped by 5.99 compared to previous close of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LXEH’s Market Performance

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has experienced a 9.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.35% rise in the past month, and a -61.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.91% for LXEH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.52% for LXEH’s stock, with a -68.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LXEH Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6009. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. saw -75.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+16.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stands at -15.84. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.