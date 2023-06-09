Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, LCTX stock has gone up by 0.78%, with a monthly decline of -12.24% and a quarterly plunge of -11.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.37% for LCTX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LCTX is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) is $5.50, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for LCTX is 162.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On June 09, 2023, LCTX’s average trading volume was 363.37K shares.

LCTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) has plunged by -4.44 when compared to previous closing price of 1.35, but the company has seen a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Roche Licenses Rights to Experimental Eye Cell Therapy

Analysts’ Opinion of LCTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCTX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LCTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LCTX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

LCTX Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCTX rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3280. In addition, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw 10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LCTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-153.17 for the present operating margin

+90.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stands at -178.69. The total capital return value is set at -26.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.82. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.04. Total debt to assets is 3.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.