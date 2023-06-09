Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, LSPD stock has gone down by -0.54%, with a monthly gain of 2.51% and a quarterly surge of 0.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.72% for LSPD’s stock, with a -7.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LSPD is at 2.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSPD is $20.15, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for LSPD is 135.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume for LSPD on June 09, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) has dropped by -2.52 compared to previous close of 15.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $17 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.06. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -146.48. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.