LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD)’s stock price has soared by 8.64 in relation to previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The public float for LFMD is 23.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFMD on June 09, 2023 was 112.63K shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

LFMD stock saw an increase of 9.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.42% and a quarterly increase of 47.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.23% for LFMD’s stock, with a 19.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $14 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2022.

LFMD Trading at 34.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +36.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, LifeMD Inc. saw 23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Velge Bertrand, who purchase 129,117 shares at the price of $2.18 back on Jun 06. After this action, Velge Bertrand now owns 139,500 shares of LifeMD Inc., valued at $281,398 using the latest closing price.

Velge Bertrand, the Director of LifeMD Inc., purchase 10,383 shares at $2.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Velge Bertrand is holding 10,383 shares at $22,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Equity return is now at value 769.30, with -120.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.