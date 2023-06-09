Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Stock Faces 2.90% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has gone up by 8.74% for the week, with a 11.21% rise in the past month and a 29.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for DRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.01% for DRS’s stock, with a 35.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) is above average at 9.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is $18.00, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for DRS is 50.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRS on June 09, 2023 was 654.18K shares.

DRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has surged by 3.80 when compared to previous closing price of 16.06, but the company has seen a 8.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $17 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

DRS Trading at 12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS rose by +8.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 30.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc. stands at +15.04. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.