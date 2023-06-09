LENSAR Inc. (LNSR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

LENSAR Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.76 compared to its previous closing price of 3.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LENSAR Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LNSR is $12.00, which is $8.19 above than the current price. The public float for LNSR is 9.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of LNSR on June 09, 2023 was 24.15K shares.

LNSR’s Market Performance

The stock of LENSAR Inc. (LNSR) has seen a 26.58% increase in the past week, with a 40.59% rise in the past month, and a 16.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.44% for LNSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.57% for LNSR’s stock, with a 5.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNSR stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for LNSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LNSR in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $20 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2021.

LNSR Trading at 40.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares surge +42.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNSR rose by +26.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, LENSAR Inc. saw 28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNSR starting from WEISNER AIMEE S, who purchase 16,647 shares at the price of $2.75 back on May 22. After this action, WEISNER AIMEE S now owns 54,285 shares of LENSAR Inc., valued at $45,779 using the latest closing price.

WEISNER AIMEE S, the Director of LENSAR Inc., purchase 22,153 shares at $2.59 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that WEISNER AIMEE S is holding 37,638 shares at $57,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.06 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for LENSAR Inc. stands at -56.32. The total capital return value is set at -39.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.07. Equity return is now at value -41.50, with -31.70 for asset returns.

Based on LENSAR Inc. (LNSR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.26. Total debt to assets is 5.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In summary, LENSAR Inc. (LNSR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.