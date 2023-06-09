Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is above average at 16.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is $104.08, which is $22.18 above the current market price. The public float for LDOS is 135.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LDOS on June 09, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

LDOS) stock’s latest price update

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 82.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS’s stock has risen by 5.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.81% and a quarterly drop of -10.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Leidos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for LDOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $102 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

LDOS Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.71. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -21.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Bell Thomas Arthur, who purchase 6,300 shares at the price of $78.81 back on May 22. After this action, Bell Thomas Arthur now owns 6,300 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $496,502 using the latest closing price.

May Gary Stephen, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 2,618 shares at $78.71 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that May Gary Stephen is holding 11,352 shares at $206,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.