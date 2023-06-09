Lear Corporation (LEA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Lear Corporation (LEA) has seen a 4.66% increase in the past week, with a 10.38% gain in the past month, and a 1.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for LEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.30% for LEA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEA is 1.54.

The public float for LEA is 58.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEA on June 09, 2023 was 608.30K shares.

LEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has surged by 1.77 when compared to previous closing price of 134.78, but the company has seen a 4.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that 5 Auto-Parts Stocks That Will Gain From Ford’s Inflation Problem

LEA Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.27. In addition, Lear Corporation saw 10.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from MALLETT CONRAD L JR, who sale 330 shares at the price of $126.06 back on May 23. After this action, MALLETT CONRAD L JR now owns 0 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $41,600 using the latest closing price.

SMITH GREG C, the Director of Lear Corporation, sale 2,221 shares at $124.93 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SMITH GREG C is holding 0 shares at $277,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corporation (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 24.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lear Corporation (LEA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.