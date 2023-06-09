KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is $3.72, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for KULR is 74.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KULR on June 09, 2023 was 379.82K shares.

KULR) stock’s latest price update

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR)’s stock price has dropped by -5.04 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has experienced a -3.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.78% drop in the past month, and a -39.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.35% for KULR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.28% for KULR’s stock, with a -44.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

KULR Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6958. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw -43.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Knowles Timothy Ray, who sale 18,398 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Sep 02. After this action, Knowles Timothy Ray now owns 770,360 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $25,757 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Chief Technical Officer of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 39,384 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 788,758 shares at $55,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.76 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at -486.56. Equity return is now at value -227.10, with -98.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.