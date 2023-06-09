Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 161.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/17/23 that Keysight Is Unlocking Gains

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEYS is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KEYS is $187.33, which is $23.37 above the current price. The public float for KEYS is 176.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEYS on June 09, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has seen a -0.47% decrease in the past week, with a 13.55% rise in the past month, and a 3.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for KEYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.80% for KEYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $189 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.27. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw -5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from Gooi Soon Chai, who sale 29,139 shares at the price of $161.95 back on May 30. After this action, Gooi Soon Chai now owns 227,874 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $4,719,201 using the latest closing price.

HAMADA RICHARD P, the Director of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 1,543 shares at $159.03 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that HAMADA RICHARD P is holding 42,160 shares at $245,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+63.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.88. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.66. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.