Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) has surged by 0.17 when compared to previous closing price of 28.98, but the company has seen a 14.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) Right Now?

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMT is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KMT is $27.50, which is -$1.59 below the current price. The public float for KMT is 79.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMT on June 09, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

KMT’s Market Performance

The stock of Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has seen a 14.02% increase in the past week, with a 9.09% rise in the past month, and a 1.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for KMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.15% for KMT stock, with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KMT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

KMT Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMT rose by +14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.27. In addition, Kennametal Inc. saw 20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMT starting from Witt John Wayne, who sale 800 shares at the price of $29.61 back on Mar 09. After this action, Witt John Wayne now owns 0 shares of Kennametal Inc., valued at $23,692 using the latest closing price.

Witt John Wayne, the Vice President of Kennametal Inc., sale 730 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Witt John Wayne is holding 800 shares at $21,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+31.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennametal Inc. stands at +7.19. The total capital return value is set at 11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.53. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Kennametal Inc. (KMT), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 25.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.