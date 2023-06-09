Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) by analysts is $148.21, which is $33.15 above the current market price. The public float for J is 125.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of J was 612.68K shares.

J) stock’s latest price update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 116.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

J’s Market Performance

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has experienced a 5.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.76% drop in the past month, and a -1.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for J. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for J’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $137 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

J Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.73. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc. saw -2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from Berryman Kevin C, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $114.25 back on May 30. After this action, Berryman Kevin C now owns 252,132 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc., valued at $171,375 using the latest closing price.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., the Executive Chair of Jacobs Solutions Inc., sale 6,666 shares at $115.20 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. is holding 601,290 shares at $767,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Solutions Inc. stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.58. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), the company’s capital structure generated 68.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.73. Total debt to assets is 28.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.