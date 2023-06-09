J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is above average at 19.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is $189.64, which is $16.69 above the current market price. The public float for JBHT is 81.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JBHT on June 09, 2023 was 725.27K shares.

JBHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has dropped by -1.77 compared to previous close of 175.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Trucking Giant J.B. Hunt’s Earnings Fall Short as Economy Slows. Stock Rises.

JBHT’s Market Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has experienced a 1.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.09% drop in the past month, and a -4.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for JBHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for JBHT’s stock, with a -2.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $204 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.44. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Kuhlow John, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $176.05 back on May 12. After this action, Kuhlow John now owns 9,911 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $616,180 using the latest closing price.

McGee Eric, the EVP Highway Services of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $175.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that McGee Eric is holding 1,210 shares at $210,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.76. Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 19.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.