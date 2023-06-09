ITT Inc. (ITT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ITT is 82.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITT on June 09, 2023 was 471.51K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ITT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) has plunged by -0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 86.65, but the company has seen a 10.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ITT’s Market Performance

ITT’s stock has risen by 10.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.12% and a quarterly drop of -3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for ITT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.58% for ITT’s stock, with a 6.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $74 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

ITT Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITT rose by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.39. In addition, ITT Inc. saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITT starting from Flynn Ryan F., who sale 2,197 shares at the price of $87.22 back on Mar 10. After this action, Flynn Ryan F. now owns 16,547 shares of ITT Inc., valued at $191,618 using the latest closing price.

Caprais Emmanuel, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of ITT Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $73.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Caprais Emmanuel is holding 13,818 shares at $203,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITT

Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ITT Inc. (ITT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.