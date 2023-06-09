Intuitive Machines Inc.’s (LUNR) Stock: A 20.81% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has gone up by 23.80% for the week, with a 19.08% rise in the past month and a -42.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.57% for LUNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.81% for LUNR’s stock, with a -17.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LUNR is $16.67, which is $9.35 above the current price. The public float for LUNR is 23.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUNR on June 09, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

LUNR) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s stock price has plunge by 10.37relation to previous closing price of 8.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR rose by +25.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw -9.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.