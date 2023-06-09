Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) has decreased by -1.44 when compared to last closing price of 80.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that The Best Online Brokers for 2022: Tools to Cope With a Complex Investing World

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is above average at 17.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is $109.67, which is $29.55 above the current market price. The public float for IBKR is 99.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBKR on June 09, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has seen a 1.25% increase in the past week, with a 1.87% rise in the past month, and a -7.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for IBKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.87% for IBKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

IBKR Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.37. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. saw 9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Uhde Philip, who sale 108,844 shares at the price of $81.77 back on Apr 20. After this action, Uhde Philip now owns 2,270 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., valued at $8,900,423 using the latest closing price.

Peterffy Thomas, the Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $77.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Peterffy Thomas is holding 1,630,605 shares at $1,555,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.94. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.26. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.