Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.73 in relation to its previous close of 41.25. However, the company has experienced a 6.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Campbell Soup Names New CFO as It Looks to Continue Strong Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Right Now?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is $49.00, which is $8.72 above the current market price. The public float for IART is 72.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IART on June 09, 2023 was 656.43K shares.

IART’s Market Performance

The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has seen a 6.59% increase in the past week, with a -18.13% drop in the past month, and a -23.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for IART. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.79% for IART’s stock, with a -21.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IART Trading at -19.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.48. In addition, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation saw -26.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from De Witte Jan, who purchase 7,792 shares at the price of $38.50 back on Jun 01. After this action, De Witte Jan now owns 12,798 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, valued at $299,986 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Eric, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, purchase 2,640 shares at $37.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Schwartz Eric is holding 48,597 shares at $100,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), the company’s capital structure generated 89.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.24. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.