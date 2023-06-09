InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INM is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INM is $20.00, The public float for INM is 3.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INM on June 09, 2023 was 599.28K shares.

INM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) has increased by 3.79 when compared to last closing price of 1.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INM’s Market Performance

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has experienced a 3.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.60% rise in the past month, and a 29.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.34% for INM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for INM’s stock, with a -54.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INM Trading at 10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2865. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -32.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1265.95 for the present operating margin

+6.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1707.32. The total capital return value is set at -157.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -218.39. Equity return is now at value -132.30, with -104.90 for asset returns.

Based on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04. Total debt to assets is 6.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.