Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) by analysts is $27.15, which is $5.25 above the current market price. The public float for IMVT is 53.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.08% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of IMVT was 1.02M shares.

IMVT) stock’s latest price update

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 21.25, however, the company has experienced a 2.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMVT’s Market Performance

IMVT’s stock has risen by 2.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.78% and a quarterly rise of 34.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Immunovant Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.44% for IMVT’s stock, with a 48.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMVT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IMVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMVT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

IMVT Trading at 18.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMVT rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +243.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.67. In addition, Immunovant Inc. saw 19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMVT starting from Levine Mark S., who sale 2,633 shares at the price of $16.29 back on Apr 25. After this action, Levine Mark S. now owns 330,691 shares of Immunovant Inc., valued at $42,892 using the latest closing price.

Macias William L., the Chief Medical Officer of Immunovant Inc., sale 509 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Macias William L. is holding 350,151 shares at $8,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMVT

Equity return is now at value -52.40, with -48.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.