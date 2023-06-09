iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMBI is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is $1.50, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for IMBI is 24.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On June 09, 2023, IMBI’s average trading volume was 565.97K shares.

IMBI’s Market Performance

IMBI stock saw a decrease of -0.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -72.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.36% for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.38% for IMBI’s stock, with a -69.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMBI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMBI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2021.

IMBI Trading at -41.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.27%, as shares sank -47.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMBI fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2092. In addition, iMedia Brands Inc. saw -71.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.76 for the present operating margin

+32.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for iMedia Brands Inc. stands at -12.86. Equity return is now at value -74.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.