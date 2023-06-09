IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMCC is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IMCC is $1.11, The public float for IMCC is 4.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of IMCC on June 09, 2023 was 55.36K shares.

IMCC’s Market Performance

The stock of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has seen a -8.73% decrease in the past week, with a 58.62% rise in the past month, and a 55.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.12% for IMCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.67% for IMCC’s stock, with a -44.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IMCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2021.

IMCC Trading at 39.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.60%, as shares surge +59.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCC fell by -8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0243. In addition, IM Cannabis Corp. saw 17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.02 for the present operating margin

+17.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for IM Cannabis Corp. stands at -41.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.