ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) is above average at 18.07x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IZM is 6.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IZM on June 09, 2023 was 207.59K shares.

IZM) stock’s latest price update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.50 in comparison to its previous close of 3.93, however, the company has experienced a 18.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IZM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.42% for ICZOOM Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.94% for IZM’s stock, with a 53.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IZM Trading at 57.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +47.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM rose by +18.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, ICZOOM Group Inc. saw 35.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+2.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICZOOM Group Inc. stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.95. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.