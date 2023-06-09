Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is above average at 21.87x. The 36-month beta value for H is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for H is $128.06, which is $9.36 above than the current price. The public float for H is 46.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.42% of that float. The average trading volume of H on June 09, 2023 was 894.33K shares.

H) stock’s latest price update

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.46 in relation to its previous close of 116.57. However, the company has experienced a 5.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

H’s Market Performance

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has seen a 5.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.56% decline in the past month and a 3.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for H. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for H’s stock, with a 14.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of H

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for H stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for H by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for H in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $125 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

H Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought H to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, H rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.39. In addition, Hyatt Hotels Corporation saw 28.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at H starting from VONDRASEK MARK R, who sale 4,817 shares at the price of $115.03 back on May 18. After this action, VONDRASEK MARK R now owns 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, valued at $554,100 using the latest closing price.

Floyd H. Charles, the of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $114.00 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Floyd H. Charles is holding 32,927 shares at $684,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for H

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stands at +7.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.35. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the company’s capital structure generated 93.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.26. Total debt to assets is 28.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.