Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) is $28.89, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for TWNK is 131.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWNK on June 09, 2023 was 817.56K shares.

TWNK) stock’s latest price update

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)’s stock price has increased by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 26.08. However, the company has seen a 5.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

TWNK’s Market Performance

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has experienced a 5.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.11% rise in the past month, and a 9.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for TWNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for TWNK stock, with a simple moving average of 8.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

TWNK Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.88. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc. saw 18.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.42 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hostess Brands Inc. stands at +12.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 28.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.