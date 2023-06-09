Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) by analysts is $8.60, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for GRTS is 81.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of GRTS was 641.30K shares.

GRTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) has surged by 4.60 when compared to previous closing price of 2.39, but the company has seen a 25.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GRTS’s Market Performance

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has experienced a 25.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.10% drop in the past month, and a 8.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.34% for GRTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.55% for GRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -11.02% for the last 200 days.

GRTS Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTS rose by +25.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Gritstone bio Inc. saw -27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTS starting from Economides Vassiliki, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on May 23. After this action, Economides Vassiliki now owns 214,058 shares of Gritstone bio Inc., valued at $22,829 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1414.44 for the present operating margin

-69.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gritstone bio Inc. stands at -1291.26. The total capital return value is set at -57.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.30. Equity return is now at value -81.60, with -57.40 for asset returns.

Based on Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.