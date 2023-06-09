Globe Life Inc. (GL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) has dropped by -0.54 compared to previous close of 108.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) Right Now?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GL is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GL is $124.40, which is $17.4 above the current price. The public float for GL is 95.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GL on June 09, 2023 was 565.42K shares.

GL’s Market Performance

GL’s stock has seen a 3.68% increase for the week, with a -0.98% drop in the past month and a -7.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for Globe Life Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for GL’s stock, with a -3.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

GL Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.70. In addition, Globe Life Inc. saw -10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from HENRIE MICHAEL SHANE, who sale 2,225 shares at the price of $110.29 back on Mar 21. After this action, HENRIE MICHAEL SHANE now owns 700 shares of Globe Life Inc., valued at $245,402 using the latest closing price.

BUCHAN MELISSA JANE, the Director of Globe Life Inc., sale 1,900 shares at $105.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that BUCHAN MELISSA JANE is holding 81,658 shares at $201,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Globe Life Inc. stands at +14.18. The total capital return value is set at 8.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Globe Life Inc. (GL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.79. Total debt to assets is 8.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globe Life Inc. (GL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.