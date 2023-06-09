Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is $62.90, which is -$9.82 below the current market price. The public float for GKOS is 45.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GKOS on June 09, 2023 was 420.04K shares.

GKOS) stock’s latest price update

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.57relation to previous closing price of 66.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GKOS’s Market Performance

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has experienced a 16.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.53% rise in the past month, and a 46.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for GKOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.02% for GKOS’s stock, with a 34.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

GKOS Trading at 27.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS rose by +16.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.80. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw 56.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Burns Thomas William, who sale 17,382 shares at the price of $67.20 back on Jun 07. After this action, Burns Thomas William now owns 673,963 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $1,168,051 using the latest closing price.

Burns Thomas William, the CHAIRMAN & CEO of Glaukos Corporation, sale 7,618 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Burns Thomas William is holding 673,963 shares at $495,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.17 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -35.07. The total capital return value is set at -10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.54. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), the company’s capital structure generated 72.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.