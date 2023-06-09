Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GLPI is $56.41, which is $6.22 above the current price. The public float for GLPI is 246.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLPI on June 09, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 50.28. However, the company has seen a 3.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GLPI’s Market Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has experienced a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.59% drop in the past month, and a -3.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for GLPI’s stock, with a -0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GLPI Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.68. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Urdang E Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $53.82 back on Mar 01. After this action, Urdang E Scott now owns 150,132 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $53,820 using the latest closing price.

Moore Brandon John, the COO, Gen Counsel & Sec of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Moore Brandon John is holding 215,981 shares at $162,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.