FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Stock Sees a0.36 Increase

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has gone down by -1.08% for the week, with a 3.77% rise in the past month and a 1.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.35% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.21% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTCI is $4.69, which is $1.94 above than the current price. The public float for FTCI is 64.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.01% of that float. The average trading volume of FTCI on June 09, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) has increased by 0.36 when compared to last closing price of 2.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from ARC Family Trust, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $2.72 back on Jun 08. After this action, ARC Family Trust now owns 14,053,357 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $81,600 using the latest closing price.

ARC Family Trust, the 10% Owner of FTC Solar Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that ARC Family Trust is holding 14,083,357 shares at $96,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -105.70, with -55.00 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.