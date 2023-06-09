FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, FSCO stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 6.79% and a quarterly surge of 2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.83% for FSCO’s stock, with a -0.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO) Right Now?

The public float for FSCO is 197.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of FSCO on June 09, 2023 was 672.18K shares.

FSCO) stock’s latest price update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.36 in relation to its previous close of 4.67.

FSCO Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSCO remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. saw -3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSCO starting from Franklin Square Holdings, L.P., who purchase 47,694 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Jun 07. After this action, Franklin Square Holdings, L.P. now owns 240,757 shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp., valued at $222,683 using the latest closing price.

FSH SEED CAPITAL VEHICLE I LLC, the Investment Adviser Affiliate of FS Credit Opportunities Corp., purchase 47,694 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that FSH SEED CAPITAL VEHICLE I LLC is holding 240,757 shares at $222,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.