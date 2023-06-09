Freightos Limited (CRGO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRGO is $8.50, which is $6.22 above the current price. The public float for CRGO is 10.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGO on June 09, 2023 was 51.09K shares.

CRGO) stock’s latest price update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO)’s stock price has soared by 16.92 in relation to previous closing price of 1.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/23 that Shipping Platform Freightos Goes Public in SPAC Deal

CRGO’s Market Performance

Freightos Limited (CRGO) has experienced a 14.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month, and a -49.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.52% for CRGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.08% for CRGO’s stock, with a -68.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRGO Trading at -10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGO rose by +14.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1000. In addition, Freightos Limited saw -77.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGO

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freightos Limited (CRGO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.