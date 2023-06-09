Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) has increased by 2.41 when compared to last closing price of 104.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) is above average at 22.83x. The 36-month beta value for FMX is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FMX is $2090.83, which is $2.06 above than the current price. The public float for FMX is 354.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of FMX on June 09, 2023 was 425.60K shares.

FMX’s Market Performance

FMX stock saw an increase of 4.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.09% and a quarterly increase of 21.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for FMX’s stock, with a 30.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FMX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $112 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

FMX Trading at 10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMX rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.96. In addition, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. saw 37.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+37.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52.

Based on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX), the company’s capital structure generated 82.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.32. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.73.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.