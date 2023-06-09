Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FVRR is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is $43.27, which is $15.25 above the current market price. The public float for FVRR is 32.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.09% of that float. On June 09, 2023, FVRR’s average trading volume was 720.88K shares.

FVRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) has surged by 2.38 when compared to previous closing price of 27.69, but the company has seen a 4.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FVRR’s Market Performance

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has seen a 4.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.15% decline in the past month and a -18.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for FVRR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for FVRR stock, with a simple moving average of -14.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $32 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

FVRR Trading at -9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.71. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd. saw -2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.54 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd. stands at -21.19. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.82. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), the company’s capital structure generated 174.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.57. Total debt to assets is 50.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.