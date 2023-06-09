First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s (FWRG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FWRG stock has gone down by -8.11%, with a monthly decline of -1.19% and a quarterly surge of 9.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.92% for FWRG’s stock, with a 5.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) Right Now?

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 92.03x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) by analysts is $21.25, which is $4.59 above the current market price. The public float for FWRG is 58.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of FWRG was 192.82K shares.

FWRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) has dropped by -5.72 compared to previous close of 17.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FWRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FWRG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

FWRG Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRG fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.70. In addition, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. saw 23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRG starting from Glynn Tricia, who sale 4,025,000 shares at the price of $15.47 back on May 18. After this action, Glynn Tricia now owns 37,539,784 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $62,266,750 using the latest closing price.

Paresky David, the Director of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., sale 4,025,000 shares at $15.47 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Paresky David is holding 37,539,784 shares at $62,266,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.29 for the present operating margin

+14.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. stands at +0.95. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.29. Total debt to assets is 40.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.