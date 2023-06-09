Examining the Volatility of The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s (COCO) Stock

The stock of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has seen a 5.69% increase in the past week, with a 13.68% gain in the past month, and a 56.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for COCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.83% for COCO’s stock, with a 74.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Right Now?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 128.74x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COCO is 45.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COCO on June 09, 2023 was 552.06K shares.

COCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has surged by 6.13 when compared to previous closing price of 26.08, but the company has seen a 5.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

COCO Trading at 21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.37. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 100.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Verlinvest Beverages SA, who sale 5,750,000 shares at the price of $21.91 back on May 26. After this action, Verlinvest Beverages SA now owns 14,858,120 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $125,968,125 using the latest closing price.

Melloul Eric, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., sale 5,750,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Melloul Eric is holding 14,858,120 shares at $125,968,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.