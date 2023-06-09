Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) Stock

The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has seen a 0.89% increase in the past week, with a -6.86% drop in the past month, and a -5.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for TSEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for TSEM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is above average at 15.14x. The 36-month beta value for TSEM is also noteworthy at 0.89.

The public float for TSEM is 109.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of TSEM on June 09, 2023 was 781.27K shares.

TSEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has surged by 0.52 when compared to previous closing price of 38.50, but the company has seen a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37.50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2021.

TSEM Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.51. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -10.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.39. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.