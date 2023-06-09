Evaluating the Impact of -3.70 Increase on Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) Stock

The stock of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has seen a 4.64% increase in the past week, with a -8.15% drop in the past month, and a -4.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for SB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.07% for SB’s stock, with a 6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Right Now?

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for SB is 70.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SB was 876.42K shares.

SB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) has decreased by -3.70 when compared to last closing price of 3.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

SB Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.