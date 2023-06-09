Evaluating the Impact of 1.42 Increase on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) Stock

In the past week, LW stock has gone up by 1.19%, with a monthly gain of 1.09% and a quarterly surge of 14.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for LW’s stock, with a 20.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LW is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LW is $120.71, which is $7.1 above the current market price. The public float for LW is 139.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for LW on June 09, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

LW) stock’s latest price update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW)’s stock price has plunge by 1.42relation to previous closing price of 111.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $115 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.26. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Miller Sharon L., who sale 4,350 shares at the price of $115.00 back on May 19. After this action, Miller Sharon L. now owns 49,859 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $500,250 using the latest closing price.

Jones Gregory W, the VP AND CONTROLLER of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $97.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Jones Gregory W is holding 6,384 shares at $97,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 13.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 100.50, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 791.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.79. Total debt to assets is 68.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 776.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.