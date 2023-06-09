Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 13.16. However, the company has seen a 4.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EFC is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EFC is $14.09, which is $0.87 above than the current price. The public float for EFC is 56.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.79% of that float. The average trading volume of EFC on June 09, 2023 was 885.10K shares.

EFC’s Market Performance

EFC’s stock has seen a 4.92% increase for the week, with a 8.63% rise in the past month and a 10.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for Ellington Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for EFC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13.75 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

EFC Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.69. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc. saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.19 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc. stands at -23.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.29. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 88.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 799.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.