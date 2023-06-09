EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) has gone down by -9.97% for the week, with a -19.80% drop in the past month and a -26.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.70% for EDAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.66% for EDAP’s stock, with a -11.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is $13.91, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for EDAP is 31.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDAP on June 09, 2023 was 69.89K shares.

EDAP) stock’s latest price update

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP)’s stock price has dropped by -5.20 in relation to previous closing price of 9.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDAP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EDAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDAP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

EDAP Trading at -15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDAP fell by -9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, EDAP TMS S.A. saw -15.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.24 for the present operating margin

+43.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for EDAP TMS S.A. stands at -5.32. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.